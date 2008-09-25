Text Count provides quick and easy control over word counts, text price, overflows and empty space in QuarkXPress document. Counts and estimates all text elements in specified ranges and can be used for space assigning and overflow preflighting. You can use it either in form of a palette showing you real time count and estimate results, or in comprehensive reports showing you all desired data in a well-arranged separate document.
|Price
|USD69
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|2.3 MB
|Version
|1.3
|Operating System
|Mac OS Classic Macintosh
|System Requirements
|<li>Mac OS X 10.4 PPC</li><li>Mac OS X 10.3.9</li><li>Mac OS X 10.4 Intel</li><li>Mac OS X 10.0</li><li>Mac OS X 10.1</li><li>Mac OS X 10.5 PPC</li><li>Mac OS X 10.2</li><li>Mac OS X 10.5 Intel</li><li>Mac OS X 10.3</li><li>Mac OS Classic</li>