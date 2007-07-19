Powware Print Screen is an easy-to-use, point-and-click, screen-capturing tool with several nice extras. Because the utility is always running in your system tray, you need only to hit your Print Screen button to capture the currently active window. Just point and click to capture any visible window, parts of a window, any region of the screen, or the entire desktop. Multiple images can be captured consecutively with ease. The Session Image-Manager lets you view all of the images you have captured in thumbnail-format, plus save, print, e-mail, or close all of the captured images at once. Images can also be printed, or saved to disk in several popular graphics formats. Post-capture editing functions--like clipping, color reduction-- are provided as well. Version 2.3.5 captures images from multiple screens.