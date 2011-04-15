This extension mashes twitter search results into the google results page. When you perform a search on one of the google domains it replaces the sidebar with twitter search results for the same search term. Very useful for seeing what's going on in the world at the same time as a traditional google search.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|99.71 kB
|Version
|1.3.3
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Me Windows
|System Requirements
|Google Chrome