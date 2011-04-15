Google + Twitter mashup

By Peter MacRobert |

Download
Download
This extension mashes twitter search results into the google results page. When you perform a search on one of the google domains it replaces the sidebar with twitter search results for the same search term. Very useful for seeing what's going on in the world at the same time as a traditional google search.
LicenseFree
File Size99.71 kB
Version1.3.3
Operating System Windows NT Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Me Windows
System RequirementsGoogle Chrome

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All