newZimSituation Reader

By NewZimSituation |

Download
Download
The "New Zimbabwe Situation Reader", or "newZimSituation Reader" is a simple, unobtrusive, reader that fetches and displays 10 of the latest news headlines, photos, or videos from NewZimSituation.com, the powerful Zimbabwean news aggregation service. Updates will be made available regularly as new features are added.
LicenseFree
File Size26.96 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Me Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows 7 Windows XP Windows NT
System RequirementsGoogle Chrome Beta Channel

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All