See how long you have been together with your lover with different widgets. Celebrate your anniversary with your memories.With Love days counter, you can save great moment with your lover and create love diaryLove days counter - Love counter is love days counting.Love days counter - Love Days Counter - Love Counter - Lovedays Counter*Love days counter - Love days counter - Love counter 2018 - Love Counter - Lovedays Counter - See how many days you have been together, love days counter, been together day counter, couple tracker love days. Manage and remember important anniversaries for you and your partner! Dating couples Lovedays Counter!How many days count you been together with your boyfriend.how many days count you been together with your girlfriend. Love counter. Love days counterBeen together love days counter. See how many days you have been together. valentine's day. Relationship days counter. With this application, your lover will be always with you.You can decorate the anniversary with a precious lovely person by the widget with photos.How long have you been together? How long have you been with your lover? 365 days or 730 days or even longer?Application Love days counter - Love counter will help you check the love day, been together days, couple tracker love days, count the number of days that you've been together! It is interesting, right?Features of Love days counter$ Annivasary Photo Album Slide Show$ Share D-Day, Annivesary on Been Love Memory's Map with many couples over the world on Facebook$ Show Love Days Counting on your Lock screen$ Provide many Love Days style to display on your screen$ Add your lover's photos$ Show love counter, been together day percents via graph (animation water ball )$ Select background, wallpaper devices$ Supporting Multiple Languages over the world$ Show widget in home screen.Please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.