You can get Silver pink Diamond Bowknot with luxury diamond sparkle live wallpaper and luminous silver lock screen and pink bow icons pack! Silver Pink Bow is an Android mobile theme with 3D effects, 3D weather, delicate app icon packs and diamond sparkle theme wallpaper. Silver pink Diamond Bowknot is supported on most Android devices. Install the theme for a 3D home screen and to make your phone look coolest!This luxurious Silver pink Diamond Bowknot is a brand new theme . It is a luxurious theme with 3D diamond love heart weather widget and clock widget .In particularly, the Silver pink Diamond Bowknot is a free themes designed for Launcher users specially. It has pink bow icon pack for people daily popular apps including dozens of unified icons and artistic wallpapers which can personalize your device easily. This cool Silver pink Diamond Bowknot is specially designed for cool man who love Silver Pink Bow Theme. And regardless of your phone's model, whether it's Samsung or Huawei, This Silver pink Diamond Bowknot is designed to let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience.To use this Free Silver pink Diamond Bowknot wallpaper, you can follow these following steps:1. Download and install the theme;2. Install main CM Launcher;3. Start main Launcher, go to "Themes" to open the theme and apply it to your phone.make sure to download and give us 5 star and give good comments....thank you...:)