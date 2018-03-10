This Deen ul Islam app is a religious app for all the Muslims around the world to find the most exact Qibla compass direction anytime anywhere. The app features with the most accurate Prayer timings for the ease of Muslims to offer Salah (Prayer) on time by examining the current location of the Android user. Moreover, this app is a full package for all the Muslims as it contains the virtual Holy Quran wit Arabic phonetics, translations (tarjmah) and audio recitation as well as Hijri Calendar, directions for nearby Mosques and Tasbeeh counter.This app gives the proper reason to engage yourself to the religion of Islam. Download this app and get any information in the eyes of the Quranic verses. The Holy Quran is not only translated in the English language but also in different language so that the Muslims from all over the world can recite the Holy Quran with their respective language easily. Bookmark to save the current Ayat of the Surah and continue reciting from the same ayat next time you open the app.The Qibla compass feature gets your current location and defines the exact direction if you are in an unknown place. Moreover, this app also depicts the map directions for the nearby Mosques depending on your current location.Features:Read and Listen Quran:This is the main feature of the app as you can get the whole Holy Quran in the same app with an extra feature for audio Recitation. Listen to the complete narration of the Holy Quran.Read and listen the Quran with translation (Tarjmah) in different languages other than the English language like Urdu, Indonesian, Malaysian, Spanish, French, Bangla, Chinese, Persian, Italian, Dutch, and Hindi.Type in the Search bar for the specific Quranic Surah.Enter the Ayat number from the Go To and get to the desired the verse of the present Surah.The user can also bookmark the current or particular Ayat of the Surah in order to continue next time he reads or listens the Quran.Easy navigation let the user to navigate to reach any Juz and Surah. This app contains the whole 30 chapters and 114 Surah of the Holy Quran.The user can also change the font size of the Quranic Surah to read them easily.Prayer and Azan Time, Qibla Directions:This is the best feature of this app that tells the user about the prayer and Azan timing accurately. Exact Qibla directions are described in this app with an extra feature to visually see the exact direction.Get the accurate Sallah timings by getting the current location of your Android device.Let the user to know the Azan timings of your current location so that the user can prepare himself for the Prayer.More Features:You don't need any physical tasbeeh for counting your dhikr (Zikar). The app has the feature for a virtual Tasbeeh to count the Zikar.Get the estimated holy dates of Islamic New Year, Eid ul Fitr, Eid ul Adha etc from the Hijri Calender.Recite the 99 names of Allah.Download the full packaged deen app