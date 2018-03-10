By now we've definitely established we love Character over here at Buzznet. Between Pixar movies, Winnie the Pooh characters and classic Character princess tales, we have our hands full! And speaking of hands,more specifically, nails, we found some great examples of our favorite theme through nail art.Check out these tributes to Character and pick your favorite! Do you like hand-painted Snow White? Pocahontas decals? Or is an entire 3D gel manicure dedicated to Stitch more your style? Let us know!Which Character nail art design is your favorite?!