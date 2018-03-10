This mascara contains only natural ingredients. It gets its color from activated charcoal. Aloe vera gel consists of most of the body of the mascara. Beeswax thickens it, and bentonite clay helps it dry on your eyelashes and not smear.So, here is what you will need to make this mascara:Aloe vera gelBeeswaxBentonite clayActivated charcoalEmpty mascara tubePlastic syringeDouble boiler or a pot over a pot of boiling waterIngredients:2 tablespoons aloe vera gel3-4 capsules activated charcoal1/3 teaspoon beeswax1/8 teaspoon bentonite clayDirections:- Mix the aloe and beeswax over a double boiler until completely melted- Once the ingredients are melted and combined, slowly add activated charcoal while stirring. Add only a little at a time and stir vigorously.- Once the charcoal is stirred in, add the bentonite clay and stir until combined- Remove from heat and suck up into a syringe. This might take more than one go- Spray the syringe into the empty mascara tube or an airtight container to store- Use as you would any other mascara, and dispose if you suspect it has gone badWant to know more?Download this application now and get what you want here. worth to try and you will like it.simply share through any social media platforms. thank you for downloading. please enjoy and give us any feedback.