Here comes a professional photo editing Apps that will help you be popularWith Candy Camera's beautifying filters and silent mode,You can take beautiful selfies anywhere and anytime!Want to show selfie filter from heart? Use Candy Selfie Stick - Camera Filter Pro - Photo EditorThis selfie camera is the perfect choice for candy selfies with 100+ free awesome filters, snappy motion stickers, professional selfie editor.With Candy Selfie Stick - Camera Filter , you will get the perfect facial contour, smooth skin, brighten eyes, whiten teeth and so much more special effects.With Camera Selfie beautifying filters, You will be able to take beautiful selfies anywhere with candy camera apps new version and any time.If you are looking for a photo app with filters, Candy Camera selfie is one of them.Candy Selfie - the best Sticker. Candy Selfie is a Sticker app thats edite your photo.Join people from all over the world by sharing your creations via WhatsApp, Flickr, Facebook, Picasa, Twitter, Instagram, Skype and other social networks.Candy Selfie Stick - Camera Filter Main Features:Take Cool Selfie Using this app.Provide Lovely Filters.Provide face beuty.500+ Cool and lovely StickerSave and share selfie photo using social media.