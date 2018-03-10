Colorful ornaments can give you feelings of pleasure to yourself and certainly make you more confident. Beautify your true self does not require expensive if you know how. Everything you can do yourself at home by using objects around. One of them is to decorate the nails.Nails with colorful ornaments can give a feeling of pleasure to yourself and of course make you become more confident when out of the house. Now decorate your nails you can do yourself without having to the salon. Glass nail decoration, glass nails are now a trend among young people. How easy it is you live buy a color paper silver flickering silver that resembles the glass and stay put on the nail.Nail ornament geometry, coloring nails with two colors is also not a difficult thing. You only need two nail polishes and a piece of transparent plastic paper. But must be careful when painting it. Golden-nail decoration, first paint your nails with one color that you think is most beautiful. Then take the plastic that you have squeezed and dip in gold paint. Then put it on your knee. Lightning nail embroidery, want a shiny nails blaring? You can try the lightning motif. First paint the nails with the whole black color. Then add a little purple and blue. After that give the last streak of white color like lightning.Cute fingernails, for those of you who like something cute, can also try this ornament. It only takes three colors only. But must be careful in scratch so that the motive is unique and cute. Nail pattern motif kaboom, if this one you only need two colors plus ribbon that has been cut pointed. It's easy? Nail pattern decoration lace, if you have a lace cloth that is not used at home, can be used for nail decoration. First the nail polish with white color. Then stick the lace on it and paint it in pink. After drying off the lace.Ornament ombre nails, if this is really easy. Just put some black paint spots on your knee. Although simple but still make your appearance chic and elegant really. Ornament nail motif abstract, well if this one is somewhat complicated because it must mix various colors of paint like people who want to paint. First the nail polish with white color. Then paint with a brush that has been given a mixture of colors. Cool, right? Decorative nails colorful spots, the first way to paint the nails with the whole white color. After that put a lot of color spots on the end. Remember each finger color difference, let more lively.Decorative polka-dot motifs, if this one you need transparent paper you've painted polkadot motifs. First the nail polish with your favorite color. Then paste the transparent paper over it and paint it in white. After drying, remove the paper. Triangle motif nail embroidery, just need one color that you like and paint on the tip of the nail with triangular shape. It's easy?Nail ornament puzzle motif, same as above, to make puzzle motifs a bit longer because it takes 5 colors at once. Not yet a song you have to be careful in painting so as not to widen everywhere. Even so cool when it's so. Decorative nails motifs of the newspaper, want your kitten there writing? Easy how to do it. First the nail polish with white color. Then put your nails in the alcohol for a few seconds. After that stick with newspaper pieces. Wait a few moments then the writing in the newspaper will move to your kin. Pretty cool.Cloth nail decoration motif, if this one you only need 3 nail polish only. First the nail polish with the whole pink color. Then paint again in the middle with light blue color with wave effect. Finally give a dark blue color at the end. So deh. Not only the hair that can diombre. Nails can also you know. The material is also easy two nail polish and sponge. First nail polish with one full color. After that mix the two colors of nail polish and apply on the sponge. Then attach the sponge to your nail and make the nail with the motif