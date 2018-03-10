Formed in 1949, New Bethel Complete in Christ Church is a Spirit Lead Church in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on Growing Disciples. Our core values are Prayer and Faith, Spiritual Maturity, Relationship Enrichment, Community Service, Evangelism Missions, Generosity, and Worship.We Grow Disciples!Our Purpose/To Provide Spiritual Development for Ministry to accomplish unity in the Faith and enlightenment of the Son of God until every believer reaches maturity in Christ.