If you are looking for a place to get connected, it won't take you long to discover that The Rock is truly a family rich in the relationships that matter most.Growing Together; we worship, we learn, we serve, we laugh, we cry, and we reach out to our community with the life-transforming truth of Jesus Christ.Regardless of you are, or where you've been. We would like to invite you to come and get connected at The Rock Worship Center.