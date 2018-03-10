Welcome to Our Church, a thriving, welcoming Assemblies of God church. We offer worshipers a loving environment in which to connect with others on a community level.With an array of youth programs, community events and services we seek to fulfill the mandate of Jesus Christ to go into all the world.Our services are contemporary in style and dedicated to teachings derived from the Word of God, the Bible. We promote an environment that is rich in acceptance and conducive to gaining a deeper intimacy with Jesus Christ.You are always welcome with us. Come and visit us this Sunday!