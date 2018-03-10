Tired of spending all your time looking for the best manicure during special occasions? Then you need the ultimate easy holiday nail art designs guide!If you're looking for easy holiday nail art designs for different occasions, then you're at the right place. I've rounded up the best holiday nail designs to complete your look for every occasion!At every event you will be gracing with your presence, you need to prepare your clothes, accessories, shoes, hairstyle and makeup. But what about your nails? Time to get your nails on point for every occasion!Whether you're celebrating Christmas, enjoying Thanksgiving or even having fun during the 4th of July, you need the perfect manicure to complete your overall look. Remember, it's just not about the clothes or the makeup. You'll need to perfect your NOTD game, too!Check out these easy holiday nail art designs for you to keep in your idea bank. You won't have to waste a lot of time when those special days come!- Red Nail DesignsThe classic combination of red and gold is at its best with this red nail designs. It's sexy and elegant without being over the top.Christmas is a gift-giving season full of festivities. What better way to don red nail designs for this season than to bring in the party straight to your nails, right? This nail art is cool and sexy. Something really worth displaying.- Holiday Nail Art Designs Too Pretty To Pass UpHere's another set of Holiday nail art designs that scream Christmas. Reindeers and fair isle patterns are permanent fixtures of the season. Thus, this collection wouldn't be complete without them. The addition of glittery green nail polish is the perfect icing on this pretty art.Can't get over those pretty lights? Put them on your nails! You can use studs in your favorite colors or opt for the usual Christmas colors to come up with the light bulbs.for further information and other ideas, download this now and grab what you want.please enjoy these Easy Holiday Nail Art Designs and give us any feedback.