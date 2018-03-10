Experience innovative functions with 720 degree VR and 3D animation of KIA Motors All New 'Stinger', and you can also see the option you want in advance throuth the combination of 2 kinds of trims and various colors.In addition, open the door of 'Stinger' and look into the interior, then you will confirm wide and broad inside.Main feature- Interactive 720 degree exterior / interior view of the Stinger- Customization tool allowing you to see Stinger in available colors and wheels- Virtual reality animations to experience Stinger's the innovative features- Photo & video gallery showing details of the Stinger.* All information contained herein was based upon the latest available information at the time of appstore registration. Descriptions are believed to be correct, and Kia Motors Corporation makes every effort to ensure accuracy, however accuracy cannot be guaranteed. From time to time, Kia Motors Corporation may need to update or make changes to the vehicle features and other vehicle information reported in this application. Some vehicles shown include optional equipment that may not be available in some regions. All video and camera screens shown are simulated. Kia Motors Corporation, by the publication and dissemination of this material, does not create any warranties, either express or implied, to any Kia products. Contact your local Kia dealer for the most current informationÂ© 2017 Kia Motors Corporation. Reproduction of the contents of this material without the permission of Kia Motors Corporation is prohibited.