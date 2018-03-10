Just one skein of Lion Brand Scarfie is all you need to make this stunning Hoodie Cowl. Stitches of varying heights are used to create the hood shape, with a post stitch cable pattern in the back. If you are not familiar with post stitch cables, take a look at this tutorial before getting started so that you have a better idea of how they work. Wear the Hoodie Cowl as a hood or a cowl; either way, you will turn heads.Size:28 around8.5 at center front, 22 at center backYarn:Lion Brand Scarfie: #206 Cream/Taupe 250 g/312 ydHook:10.5/K/6.50 mmGauge:10 sts x 7 rows = 4 square in double crochetOther supplies:Yarn needleStitches and Skills used:ch ~ chainsl st ~ slip stitchsc ~ single crochethdc ~ half double crochetdc ~ double crochetfptr ~ front post treble crochetbptr ~ back post treble crochetsp(s) ~ space(s)st(s) ~ stitch(es)Getting Started:This pattern uses almost the entire skein of yarn, so once you make your gauge swatch, do not cut the yarn. You will have to pull the swatch out to start the hoodie.The starting chain and round 1 can be replaced with foundation stitches as followes:Foundation Stitch Round 1 replacement: 24 Fdc, 12 fhdc, 24 fsc, 12 fhdc, 12fdc sl st to the top of first fdc to join. Continue with round 2 as written.Pattern:ch 84, join with a sl st, being careful not to twistRound 1: Ch 2 (does not count as a st here or throughout) dc in first 24 ch, hdc in next 12 ch, sc in next 24 ch, hdc in next 12 ch, dc in last 12 ch, sl st to top of starting ch to join. ~ {84 sts}Round 2: Ch 2, fptr in first 2 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 4 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 2 sts, dc in next 13 dc, hdc in next 12 sts, sc in next 22 sts, hdc in next 12 sts, dc in last 13 sts, sl st to top of starting ch to join. ~ {84 sts}Round 3: Ch 2, fptr in first 2 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 4 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 2 sts, dc in next 15 dc, hdc in next 12 sts, sc in next 18 sts, hdc in next 12 sts, dc in last 15 sts, sl st to top of starting ch to join. ~ {84 sts}Round 4: Ch 2, fptr in first 2 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 4 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, fptr in next 2 sts, dc in next 16 dc, hdc in next 12 sts, sc in next 16 sts, hdc in next 12 sts, dc in last 16 sts, sl st to top of starting ch to join. ~ {84 sts}Round 5: Ch 2, fptr in first 2 sts, bptr in next 2 sts, skip 2, fptr in next 2 sts, fptr in 2 skipped sts, bptr in next 2 unworked sts, fptr in next 2 sts, dc in next 17 dc, hdc in next 12 sts, sc in next 14 sts, hdc in next 12 sts, dc in last 17 sts, sl st to top of starting ch to join. ~ {84 sts}Want to know more?Download this application now and get what you want here. worth to try and you will like it.simply share through any social media platforms. thank you for downloading. please enjoy and give us any feedback.