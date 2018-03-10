Elegant vertical shape creates dramatic impact on holiday tables especially when displayed as a pair or trio. Display year round by replacing holly with other silk flowers.Completion time - 1-2 hoursMaterialsSTYROFOAM Brand FoamBlocks, 8" x 4" x 2", twoOther MaterialsPreserved green grass blades, two bunchesVariegated holly with berries, two spraysGreen reindeer moss, one bagCream/white roses, threeCream/white loosestrife, two stemsToolsSerrated knifeCandle stub or paraffinFine-line black permanent markerPencilRulerScissorsFloral shearsLow-temp glue gun and glue sticksThick, white craft glueInstructions1. Wax serrated knife with candle stub or paraffin. Glue foamblocks together to create 8" x 4" x 4" block. Cut block to 6"tall and 2-3/4" thick. Finished block should measure 6" x 4" x 2-3/4".2. Measuring from tips, use scissors to trim grass blades tovarious lengths between 6" and 8". Use glue gun to adhere blades tolong sides of block, aligning cut edges with bottom of block.3. Use glue gun to cover top and base of block with moss. Gluebits of moss to any gaps between grass blades.4. Use floral shears to trim rose stems; insert into center top of block.Trim loose strife and holly sprays; insert into block around roses.the creativity is endless. so enjoy your own favorite guys!for further information and detail tutorial, download this application now and you will have what you want.please enjoy this tutorial and give us any feedback.