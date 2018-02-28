What do you get?Enjoy the best of all 150 Bible psalms in good quality audio. Enjoy the beauty of all psalms anytime and everywhere. Psalms Audio-Book presents you the complete psalms of the Bible which can be enjoyed in quick, simple, and easy way.Install Psalms Audio-Book and enjoy the holy inspiration of 150 psalms in reciting quality audio with transcript. Let's enjoy the magical beauty of praise and worship to God. Enjoy the intimation of conversation with our Lord, Yahweh.This Psalms Audio-Book is created based on World English Bible (WEB) -- "the officially" holy book (Bible) world-wide.What's the Psalms?The Book of Psalms commonly referred to simply as Psalms or "the Psalms", is the first book of the Ketuvim ("Writings"), the third section of the Hebrew Bible, and a book of the Christian Old Testament. The title is derived from the Greek translation, psalmoi, meaning "instrumental music" and, by extension, "the words accompanying the music." The book is an anthology of individual psalms, with 150 in the Jewish and Western Christian tradition and more in the Eastern Christian churches. Many of the psalms are linked to the name of King David, although his authorship is not accepted by some modern Bible scholars.OverviewIndividual psalms were originally hymns, to be used on various occasions and at various sacred sites; later, some were anthologised, and might have been understood within the various anthologies (e.g., ps.123 as one of the Psalms of Ascent); finally, individual psalms might be understood within the Psalter as a whole, either narrating the life of David or providing instruction like the Torah. In later Jewish and Christian tradition, the psalms have come to be used as prayers, either individual or communal, as traditional expressions of religious feeling.The Highlights* The Psalms* The book of Psalms* The Psalms Audio-Book* The all 150 Psalms* Worship and Praise* Good quality audio* Easy to use* Free