Sweep Ghost Box is an Instrumental Trans Communication (ITC) application. This is intended to be used for spirit communication research. The idea behind this app is to provide various sounds or "Raw Audio" that spirits can manipulate and use to form speech similar to that known as Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP).Features:7 Audio ChannelsForward and Reverse audio sweepEcho, Reverb, and Filter effectsManual touch sweep optionAdjustable Sweep Rate Slider