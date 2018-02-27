The Gujarati Samaj of Arkansas ("GSA") is to promote and support the Hindu religion and the Gujarati culture in the State of Arkansas. The GSA achieves that purpose with activities that: promote the practice and understanding of Hinduism, educate GSA members and the public about Hinduism and the Gujarati culture, promote Gujarati arts and culture, and promote the social welfare of the Gujarati community and low-income members of the community at large. GSA brings together people interested in preserving and promoting Gujarati arts, culture and literature; fosters friendship and understanding among its members and those of other ethnic, national, and religious origins; provides aid to meet the educational and medical needs of low income people; preserves Gujarati heritage by celebrating Hindu and Gujarati festivals and holy days; and coordinates and co-sponsors cultural, educational, charitable and social activities with other organizations. This Organization is organized exclusively for humanitarian causes as set forth in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954 or the corresponding provisions of any future United States Internal Revenue Laws. GSA do not have any paid staff, everyone are volunteers who served on board.