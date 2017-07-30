YoBiz is a free, generic application for all those running business which requires making appointments or taking reservations. Create your business (schedule), services and define your working hours, share it with your customers and there it is - a self-running reception. You run one or more businesses but you are also a customer to other businesses? - no problem, all you need is one app. You will have all your schedules in one place. So, if you are tired of many apps, websites and calls that you have to make in order to get all of your appointments, reservation and orders done, then move with your service providers to YoBiz. Discover two different modes of YoBiz calendars and their parameters, rich service configuration options and the flexible time frames you may set up for your business. Make your agenda as mobile as you are. How does it work? If you see an opportunity for your business then all you have to do is: 1. Create your business (Calendar) or link and existing Google calendar. 2. Define your services and connect that to the time frames. 3. Inform your customers, they would have to install YoBiz app on their devices in order to place reservations/ orders for the services you have defined. If you are only a customer all you have to do is: 1. Ask your service provider for the name of his business in YoBiz. 2. Find it on the list and request an access (if such access permission is required by your provider) 3. Once you have an access, select the right calendar from the Home screen, pick your service, browse all available dates and make your reservation. Quick guideline for the installation: Once the app is installed on your device you are asked to fill in your profile - the name and phone number you put in will identify you in orders and reservations you will make in the future. YoBiz automatically creates on your Google account YoBiz private calendar - this is a calendar where your order you place will be recorded. If you are already using Google calendars you may attach any of your existing ones for that purpose. Key functions: Your Calendar can be public, which means that anybody can find such Calendar through the search tool, or it can be set to private - then only those manually added by the Owner can see and eventually have an access to the Calendar. Owner of a public Calendar can choose to authorize access to calendar for every new member. Owner can choose to authorize every order in his Calendar. Owner defines whether other users of the Calendar see only that particular date is busy or if everybody can see a name under each order. Owner defines time frames for his Calendar; dates and time for services he offers. Each service can have its own time frame if necessary. Owner can set a minimum time required to place an order for services, i.e. in case of renting a holiday house, Owner requires 1 day notice in order to make house ready for new customer. Owner can set so-called shared services, meaning that during one service he can perform another service for another customer, for instance: hairstylist defines a baleyage service with a total time of 130 minutes, but in fact he needs to spend the first 40 minutes and last 40 minutes with a client. There is a 50 minute window in between where he can provide another service, like haircut, to another customer. Each defined service has its own name, duration, price (optional), quantity (how many people can participate, or can be offered the same service at the same time) and a category, i.e. if we are running two tennis courts and two squash courts then we would set two services; one tennis court with quantity set to 2 and categoryÂ¬= tennis and the other service - squash court with quantity set to 2 and category =squash. This configuration will enable us to offer all four courts at the same time in our calendar. YoBiz App requires: Gmail account - Access to manage your Google calendars.