With the Home Connect app, you'll have more time for the things that are important to you. Whether you would like to remotely start brewing a delicious cup of coffee, or find out if your dishwasher needs more rinse aid. , Home Connect will help simplify your life. The Home Connect app is currently available for Bosch Home Appliances. If you don't have any home appliances with Home Connect, you can try out the app using demo mode. Main Features: Remote control: Easily switch your appliances on or off and control various functions with Home Connect when you are not at home (e. g. temperature, duration). Easy Start: Use the assistant to find the perfect washing program for your clothing type. Coffee Playlist: Enter your guests' coffee requests in the app and let your coffee machine do the rest. Recipes: Let Home Connect guide you through a variety of delicious recipes, making cooking more enjoyable. Detergent Tab Counter: The app informs you when your dishwasher's detergent tabs are running low. Push Notifications: The app informs you automatically as soon as low levels are reached (e. g. water for your Coffee Machine). Models equipped with these features are coming soon. Compatibility: The app can be used with the following Android operating systems: Phone and Tables from Android 4. 1- All subsequent operating systems Demo mode: The Home Connect app also includes a demo mode in which you can try out appliances and their functionalities, without having an appliance connected. For example, you can use the easy start function to find the perfect washing program, or browse the cooking programs offered in the wall oven. In addition, you can browse a selection of recipes, as well as cooking tips and tricks.