GonnaBeDrunk is FIRST app which is providing you with PARTY ASSISTANCE TOOLS, so you will never regret your parties. There is a widget with BIG button "Gonna be drunk", which is switching you to drunk mode. If you are "drunk" app has 4 functionalities: BLOCK whoever you should not call when you are drunk (try on ex, boss or parents) -Easily make some NOTES, about what you are doing on party and then read it (lots of fun with that option. -Call TAXI with just one click-Call your EMERGENCY contact (like best friend) with one clickAdditionally app will MEASURE TIME when you are drunk and then you will see the history. To prove that you are sober you will be asked to solve simple equation. Have a nice party, don't forget to comment GonnaBeDrunk on the google play.