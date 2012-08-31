Fusion Flowers - Weddings magazine is dedicated to contemporary bridal floristry. The magazine features cutting edge Designer Collections from around the world and has been hailed as the most innovative magazine of its kind.This annual 164 page publication reveals the latest Trends in bridal bouquets, boutonniere, corsages, headdresses, handcrafted floral jewellery, event floristry and lists where you can source directories, necessary materials. Complete with botanical and source directories, Fusion Flowers - Weddings 2012/13 is packed with inspiration and information from the designers themselves and includes a series of step-by-step tutorials on a wide range of bridal bouquets.Each year we take as diverse an approach to contemporary bridal design as possible and much of the work that features is ahead of Trend showing stylish concepts for every type of bridal particularly those who require a unique approach to floral design.The Designer Collections feature Annette von Einem: Gregor Lersch; Ulrich Stelzer; Niina Minkkinen; Lana Bates; Andy Djati Utomo; Bjorn Kroner; Morna Fell; Natalia Zizko; Pavel Chernyak; Joe Massie; Bill Schaffer; Baudouin Roelants; Dominique Houle; Brad Harnish; Wendy Andrade; Vadim Kazanskiy and Gayle Evans! From haute couture to green weddings - this issue has it all.------------------- Paid for app downloads include one issue of the users choice. Free app downloads come with no free issue unless otherwise stated. Within the app users can purchase the current issue and back issues.Users can register for/ login to a pocketmags account in-app. This will protect their issues in the case of a lost device and allow browsing of purchases on multiple platforms. Existing pocketmags users can retrieve their purchases by logging into their account. We recommend loading the app for the first time in a wi-fi area so that all issue data is retrieved. If your app will not load past the splash page after a first install or an update please delete and reinstall the app from the App Store Help and frequently asked questions be accessed in-app and on pocketmags. If you have any problems at all please do not hesitate to contact us: help@pocketmags.com -------------------- You can find our privacy policy here: http://www.pocketmags.com/privacy.aspx You can find our terms and conditions here: http://www.pocketmags.com/terms.aspx