CosleepAlarm

By RR Soft |

!!This application is available with only iPhone!!(Can not use with iPad or iPod touch)CosleepAlarm is an App for waking up you who are sleeping together, when putting a child to sleep.This app recognizes the timing to which you slept, and adjusts the timing of alarm.
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size10.95 MB
Version1.5
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

