The official app of Redeemer Church in Rocky Mount, NC. Use our app to listen to any of our recent sermons, register for events, learn more about Life Groups, give to Redeemer Church and more.For more information about Redeemer Church, please visit: http://www.redeemerchurchnc.comThe Redeemer App was created with the Subsplash App Platform.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|6.33 MB
|Version
|4.1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g