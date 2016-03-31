Home Connect is the first app that controls home appliances from different brands. Get ready for a new way of living as you can now control household appliances on your smartphone or tablet using the Home Connect app, thus giving you more time and energy. With the Home Connect app, youll have more time for the things that are important to you. Whether you would like to take a peek inside your fridge while you're at the supermarket or find out if your dishwasher needs more rinse aid, the possibilities are diverse with Home Connect. Take your everyday life into the future and benefit from the many freedoms that Home Connect can offer you. The Home Connect app is currently available for household appliances from our partner brands Bosch and Siemens. If you don't have any household appliance with Home Connect, you can test the main features in the demo mode.Main features:- Remote control: Easily switch your appliances on or off and control various functions with Home Connect when you are not at home (e.g. temperature, duration).- Camera in the fridge: Take a peek inside your fridge at any time and wherever you are.- Easy start: Use the assistant to find the perfect washing programme for your clothing and soil degree.- Coffee playlist: Enter your guests' coffee requests in the app at parties and let your coffee machine do the rest.- Recipes tailored to your oven: You can focus on the cooking the Home Connect app will take care of all the settings.- Tab counter: The app informs you when your dishwasher's cleaning tabs are running low.- Shopping list: Create shopping lists from recipe ideas and send via email.- Energy manager: Find the best starting times, e.g. to use power from your own solar power system (in cooperation with SMA).Push notifications: The app informs you automatically as soon as critical levels are reached (e.g. rinse aid for your dishwasher).Remote diagnostics: Customer service can offer you immediate assistance without the need for a visit in person.Compatibility:The app can be used with the following iOS operating systems:- iPhone, iPad, iPod from iOS 8- All subsequent operating systems Security:Your data security is our number one priority. The Home Connect app has been tested by TVTrustIT and the system meets the highest security standards. The transmission of appliance-specific data and personal data is of course encrypted.Access to the Home Connect app and control of your household appliances is only possible through your personal account, which is protected by your password. Accordingly, you should not share your user data with anyone and you should always keep your password safe; our employees will never ask you for your password.Demo mode: The Home Connect app also includes a demo mode in which you can try out applications before you decide to purchase a home appliance with Home Connect functionality. For example, you can take a peek inside a fridge, use the easy start assistant to find the perfect washing programme or try out how the dishwasher programs are set. In addition, there is a selection of recipes available, as well as cooking tips and tricks.Operating requirements:At the present time, you can use the Home Connect app to control household appliances from our partner brands Bosch and Siemens. In order to use Home Connect, you first need to download the app and register for Home Connect with your name and email address. Then all you need is an appliance with Home Connect functionality, a mobile device (tablet and/or smartphone) and a Wi-Fi router with Internet access. Appliances with Home Connect functionality can only be registered on secure, encrypted Wi-Fi networks (WPA or WPA2 encryption). In contrast to other solutions, Home Connect does not require additional expensive equipment and is ready to go straight from the box.