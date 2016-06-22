Shop at all your favorite places and get points for every visit. Redeems your points for the things you love. Puerto Rico we are your rewards program. PEGGY's mission is to collect all your favorite small and medium sized business in one loyalty program. Provide consumers with a reward program, treats, offers & discounts, activities and more.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|26.58 MB
|Version
|7.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g