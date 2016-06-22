Canaan Full Gospel Christian Church app helps you to stay on top of upcoming events, makes online giving simpler, and allows push notifications of news related to Canaan. Canaan is where we learn the Word, love the Word, and live the Word.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|9.24 MB
|Version
|2.0.8
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g