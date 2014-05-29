Historical Background:The mosque of the American Moslem Society was established in 1937. It is the oldest mosque in the State of Michigan, and also considered one of the oldest mosques in North America. The athan or call to prayer is transmitted via outside loud speakersthe first Mosque in North America to have this distinction.Since the mosque plays a vital role in the lives of Muslims, many Muslims immigrants established residence near and around the mosque area. As the communitys population continued to grow, so did the mosque. The mosque has evolved from a small house to a building that occupies 48,000 square feet.YOUTHChildren today are under constant pressure from a popular culture that glorifies violence, drugs and debauchery. With the advent of the internet, the hazards to our children have increased substantially. In the midst of this relentless onslaught, AMS works with parents to provide children the necessary tools to avoid the pitfalls of drugs, violence and other destructive behavior. Promoting self-discipline, honesty, morality and respect for elders among Muslim children is an integral part of AMS. AMS strives to provide children an alternative environment to that of drugs, violence and other crimes by promoting education and volunteerism. Another way to provide such an environment is to organize outdoor recreational activities during the summer. This serves a dual purpose of providing children a safe and fun way to interact with each other and a way to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.OUTREACHAMS is committed to outreach activities to our friends and neighbors of other faiths. AMS arranges open houses, hosts seminars at local libraries and distributes Islamic literature to educate people about the true message of Islam. AMS is honored to receive more than 1,000 visitors of our non-Muslim friends each year. AMS organizes a yearly Humanity Day during Ramadan where our non-Muslim friends and neighbors are invited for an iftar dinner. AMS continues to work with local and state government to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. Through these outreach programs, AMS hopes to build stronger relationships with neighbors and government so that we can work together to improve the community.Our App Offers:- Live Prayer Time Updated Everyday- Upcoming Event Details- Complete details of our organization- One click contact to the management- Keep you update with upcoming events via push notifications.