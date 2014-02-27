Brandon Baptist Church is the new kid on the block in Rankin County. Having been constituted as a congregation on Easter Sunday, 2003, it has experienced remarkable growth and has now moved into its first building, a 45,000 square feet facility, located at 100 Brandon Baptist Drive, off Highway 80 East, offering or in the process of offering a complement of programs and ministries for all ages. How thrilling it is to be on the ground floor of something incredibly remarkable that God is doing in our community.Use our app to:- Get Important updates via push notifications- Post on our Prayer wall- Submit photo and audio clips- Sign up for our newsletter- Read our publications- and much more!