Are you interested in waking up and growing up right now? All three components of this mobile app can assist you:- Unique meditation timer tool - Includes beautiful chimes and guided meditations by Junpo. One can also see who else is using the timer on a map. This can help with organizing group meditations.- A detailed summary of what Mondo Zen is - Explore the philosophy and understand the Mondo Zen process. Meditation instruction is also included.- Schedule an appointment to wake up and grow up! - Included in this comprehensive app is a direct line to schedule and partake in a Mondo Zen experience.Mondo Zen is Zen taken out of its oriental cultural context, stripped bare and when investigated becomes not a faith-based religion, but a non-sectarian, pragmatic philosophy, a technology leading to true spiritual insight and freedom.In this school of Zen, it is essential that you awaken now, and there is a fierce insistence that you do. Meditating, sitting quietly is not enough. You must awaken! You must become free! You must answer the question, "Who Are You" from the depth of realization, not speculation.We are a sacred order, bringing into being a harmonious and loving world through the practice of meditative, compassionate awareness and mindful stewardship."Mondo Zen training is one of the most important, creative, and novel additions to the meditation pantheon, highly recommended for the accelerated effect it has on spiritual growth and development. Definitely check it out!"- Ken Wilber, The Integral Vision