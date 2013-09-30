This version of the Law of Attraction Timer is optimized for the large screen of the Ipad. Inspired by the powerful process offered by Esther and Jerry Hicks in the teachings of Abraham, the Law of Attraction timer is designed to help you use the Law of Attraction to easily attract everything you want in your life. The timer leverages the power of the pure undiluted positive thought process. The Law of Attraction timer is optimized to help you enter the Vortex easily. The Law of Attraction timer has a mesmerizing whirling vortex that expands every 17 seconds to help focus you on your pure thought. Several choices of graphics and sounds are offered so you can choose what feels best to you. The Law of Attraction timer is very easy to use and comes with instructions to help you get the most from it. Amazingly, it takes just 68 seconds to put this process in motion. Invest 68 seconds now and get the Law of Attraction working behind the scenes to bring you everything you want.