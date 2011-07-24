Wine List Ratings and Cellar Free for Android uses the Bulk Bar Code Scan option to enter your wines by quickly scanning the barcodes on your wine bottles with your phone's camera. Backup your wine collection info to the server. Track statistics about your wines like total number of wines tracked, average rating, most number of bottles in cellar, and number of wines tracked by varietal.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|780.27 kB
|Version
|1.502
|Operating System
|Android
|System Requirements
|Android 1.6