Real Simple Recipes: No Time to Cook for iPhone contains nearly 850 easy recipes for dinner that you can make, start to finish in 40 minutes or less. You will find recipes for everything from chicken to chili to pasta to pork chops. Looking for low-calorie, make-ahead, or no-cook recipes. This application provides grocery lists you can e mail to save time, kitchen timers to keep you on track, how to videos from Real Simple food editors, easy to read step by step instructions.