Comictastic automatically grabs your favorite comics from the web, giving you unprecedented comic reading efficiency. Save yourself hours of mucking through the vasty deadwood of unfunny guff and syndicated slag; invigorate your life with fresh humor-infused morsels assembled in one easy-to-use application. Features Support for 10 breathtakingly humorous comics built right in. Your favorite comic isn't supported? No problem! Just type in the URL and relax. No awkward plug-ins or HTML knowledge necessary. RSS and Atom support for comics that provide feeds (you can also use this feature to read news feeds, in a gimpy sort of way). Download comic archives to easily catch up on missed days. Save comics on your disk for later browsing using the handy built-in calendar. Scheduled refreshingÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢?Ã?Â¬Ã?Â¢??wake up to fresh comics, just like that! Simple, intuitive interface puts flimsy newsprint to shame. View your comics one at a time, or all at once, newspaper-style. It's your choice. E-mail comics to your friends using the built-in E-mail Comic feature, or just use drag-and-drop to do it your own way. Export comic "definitions" (the files that tell Comictastic how to download a comic), or import definitions created by others, enabling you to instantly add support for new comics. Zoom in on those tiny, hard-to-read comicsÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢?Ã?Â¬Ã?Â¢??or zoom out! The possibilities are practically limitless!