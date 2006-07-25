Comictastic

Comictastic automatically grabs your favorite comics from the web, giving you unprecedented comic reading efficiency. Save yourself hours of mucking through the vasty deadwood of unfunny guff and syndicated slag; invigorate your life with fresh humor-infused morsels assembled in one easy-to-use application. Features Support for 10 breathtakingly humorous comics built right in. Your favorite comic isn't supported? No problem! Just type in the URL and relax. No awkward plug-ins or HTML knowledge necessary. RSS and Atom support for comics that provide feeds (you can also use this feature to read news feeds, in a gimpy sort of way). Download comic archives to easily catch up on missed days. Save comics on your disk for later browsing using the handy built-in calendar. Scheduled refreshingÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢?Ã?Â¬Ã?Â¢??wake up to fresh comics, just like that! Simple, intuitive interface puts flimsy newsprint to shame. View your comics one at a time, or all at once, newspaper-style. It's your choice. E-mail comics to your friends using the built-in E-mail Comic feature, or just use drag-and-drop to do it your own way. Export comic "definitions" (the files that tell Comictastic how to download a comic), or import definitions created by others, enabling you to instantly add support for new comics. Zoom in on those tiny, hard-to-read comicsÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢?Ã?Â¬Ã?Â¢??or zoom out! The possibilities are practically limitless!
PriceUSD15
LicensePurchase
File Size2.56 MB
Version2.3.2
Operating System Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Macintosh Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.4 PPC
System Requirements<li>Mac OS X 10.3.9 or later</li><li>Universal Binary</li>

