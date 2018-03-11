Clash Royale Battle Simulator simulates battle results as precisely as possible. No need to unlock, collect or upgrade cards over and over again. Just pick the ones you love and start battles in a heartbeat!FEATURES- Choose cards for both sides from 1-on-1 to 4v4- All Meta available to pick: Bandit, Sparky, Prince, Valkyrie, Elite Barbarians- Optional levels for cards of all types and rarities- No internet connection requiredBuild your ultimate battle deck and give it a go anytime, anywhere!DisclaimerThis content is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by Supercell and Supercell is not responsible for it. For more information see Supercell's Fan Content Policy: www.supercell.com/fan-content-policy.