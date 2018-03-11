Faith Wallpaper! app brings the most beautiful and inspiring collection of Faith Wallpaper messages for your phone and tablet.Share these messages with friends and family by using the Sharing feature to post on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and social media networks.Faith Wallpaper! Features Include:- Top quality wallpapers and messages chosen to provide encouragement and inspiration.- You can set any of the quotes pictures as your home screen or lock screen wallpaper.- Use the menu buttons or press and long hold on wall paper image to get options.- You can share the wallpapers via email, Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, MMS and other Social Networks.- Easy to use and streamlined interface- All of the wallpapers are available offline- Compatible with virtually any Android phone and tablets- Faith Wallpaper provide Encouragement and Inspiration anytime you need it - use the app every day!