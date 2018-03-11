Thermal Night Vision Camera Effect simulates a Thermal Vision using Image processing Color Filter on each Camera Frame.Begin with the Start Button to launch the Camera View. Enable Flashlight by pressing the Light Button or disable by pressing again. Push the Thermal Night Vision Device Button to switch to Thermal Vision. Colorify the Live Camera Preview with Thermal Night Vision Filter Effect seeing your Pets or other things with the impressive Color Effect.The Image Processing Filter works as follows:Bright Sections of each Camera Frame get colored up like Heat as well as Dark Sections like Cold which gets calculated on each Pixel.Really thank you for good ratings and useful comments of functionality you want to have in future.Thermal Night Vision Camera App will be improved with Recording Video and Taking Photo Functionality soon, so please be patient and have much fun with current working Thermal Night Vision Effect.