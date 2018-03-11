Angel Capital Expo Europe is the premier meeting place for investors and ventures. During a full day, the Expo connect great investors with quality entrepreneurs looking for funding. A blend of inspiring entrepreneurs and interesting keynote speakers will ensure a day full of energy, inspiration and success. As well as interesting investment opportunities!The full day includes coffee and sandwich, lunch, high quality deal flow, documentation of the presenting ventures and several interesting keynote speakers.Angel Capital Expo Europe is organized by Keiretsu Forum Nordics, one of 52 Chapters in 23 countries on 3 continents worldwide included in the largest angel investment network in the world, Keiretsu Forum. Angel Capital Expo was created to foster collaboration among angel groups and startups, as well as reach out to the larger investment community. The full day event features 4 blocks of early stage companies. Companies selected are from a variety of different industries with high growth potential. This is the 4th European Angel Capital Expo, now for the first time to be held in Stockholm.As you know, Stockholm is one of the most vibrant ecosystem for startups and scaleups on the planet. We are for sure one of the best countries for establishing new companies and for nurturing innovation. For our companies to reach their global ambitions they need high quality investors, local and global.Our belief at Keiretsu Forum is that interaction between investors is one of the key factors to successful investments. Together we can create unique resources and help companies innovate and reach a higher level of success.