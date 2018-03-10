Welcome to get Cartoon Black Cute Panda Theme designed Free for you!Black Cute Panda is a completely FREE Android mobile theme. Download Black Cute Panda for your launcher to give your phone a smooth design with 3D effects, HD wallpapers and exquisite app icons! The amazing Black Cute Panda is designed to let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience. We are very excited to present our latest launcher theme: Black Cute Panda! DOWNLOAD Black Cute PandaNOW and enjoy beautiful home screen on your phone!Features of Black Cute Panda Theme:1 Black Cute Panda Theme consists of lock screen with Sky and green grass Background and colourful style icons pack.2 Colourful Style icon packs give you visualization of Sky and green grass home screen.3 Beautiful Sky and green grass HD live wallpaper with colourful style icon pack gives you a visual experience you've never seen before.4 Black Cute PandaTheme provides advanced security system and lock screen themes. Your android system will be protected, safe, secure, fast and convenient, with less power consumption.5 Colourful Style icons make you feel you are in Nature world.6 Dynamic launcher gives you pinky stylish android phone.How to apply Black Cute Panda Theme?Download and install the theme Black Cute Panda Theme.- Install Launcher Black Cute Panda Theme app.- Start the launchers theme app, enter the "theme - my", open the theme and apply Black Cute Panda Theme to your phone.About Black Cute Panda Theme:Black Cute Panda Theme is specially designed for Launcher. Install launcher first and apply it successfully. Black Cute Panda Theme with Sky and Green grass live wallpaper is free now! Black Cute Panda Theme will let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience. Black Cute Panda Theme has Sky and Green Grass wallpaper, with the Colourful Icons pack style. After apply Black Cute Panda Theme successfully, you can also change the background wallpaper and lock screen wallpaper while keeping the Colourful Style icon the same.Multi Supported Device for Black Cute Panda Theme:Black Cute Panda Theme is compatible with most Android phones, including but not limited to: Samsung Galaxy Note7, Note 6, Note 5, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy J7; Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia Z4; Huawei P9, Huawei P8, Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 8, Huawei Honor 8; HTC 10, HTC One A9, HTC Desire 10 Pro.Dont forget to Rate Us!!!