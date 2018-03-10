Hello and thanks for checking out one of my cute cat themes! This Cute Kawaii Kitty theme as a beautiful pink polka dot wallpaper that will make your home screen look awesome. Custom designed simple and beautiful pink icons give the cat theme a pretty style. If you like doggy themes or kitty themes you're going to want this on your phone, go install this now!Cute Kawaii Kitty ThemeFeatures:Â¦ Gorgeous pink polka dot wallpaper backgroundÂ¦ Lots of detailed pink theme iconsÂ¦ Matching lovely and realistic weather iconsÂ¦ Fun animated kitty and hearts weather widgetÂ¦ Home screen management is simple and easy to useÂ¦ Smart folders that auto sort and help organize your appsÂ¦ Smooth 3D effects on screen and folder transitionsÂ¦ Plus many more options to personalize your launcher experienceThis adorable Cute Kawaii Kitty Theme requires a launcher to apply. This app is not supported by all launchers. Please install this theme and follow the simple instructions.Is there a launcher theme you'd like to see designed? We listen to all suggestions and recommendations. Please let us know what you'd like to see. Lots more animal backgrounds and pet launcher themes are on their way. If you have any questions about this Cute Kawaii Kitty Theme please email us. Thank you for supporting our app designs!