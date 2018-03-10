RPGsound is the perfect soundboard companion for your DnD sessions. Increase immersion and set the mood with hundreds of sounds to choose from.Major featuresOver 400 sounds13 built-in categoriesPlay multiple sounds simultaneouslyLoop soundsSelect sound intensitySounds have been normalizedSave sounds to favoritesPlay random soundsFilter sounds by nameChange sound orderingCreate playlists (in-app purchase)Customize category colorsCreate sound widgets (in-app purchase)Save sounds to device local storageSave sounds to ringtone, notification or alarmTablets supported with dual pane layoutIncludes categories such asAnimalsCharacter ActionsEnvironmentHorrorMagicMonstersPhysical OffenseSci-FiOf course you are free to create your own categories with the playlist feature.Any sound suggestions or other feedback please fill out the sound suggestion form within the app.