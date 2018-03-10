RPGsound

RPGsound is the perfect soundboard companion for your DnD sessions. Increase immersion and set the mood with hundreds of sounds to choose from.Major featuresOver 400 sounds13 built-in categoriesPlay multiple sounds simultaneouslyLoop soundsSelect sound intensitySounds have been normalizedSave sounds to favoritesPlay random soundsFilter sounds by nameChange sound orderingCreate playlists (in-app purchase)Customize category colorsCreate sound widgets (in-app purchase)Save sounds to device local storageSave sounds to ringtone, notification or alarmTablets supported with dual pane layoutIncludes categories such asAnimalsCharacter ActionsEnvironmentHorrorMagicMonstersPhysical OffenseSci-FiOf course you are free to create your own categories with the playlist feature.Any sound suggestions or other feedback please fill out the sound suggestion form within the app.
LicenseFree
Version1.2
Operating System Android

