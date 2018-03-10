Abhishekagni Ministries introducing EVENTS APP. Providing updated information on the spiritual services of Sehion Ministries and Abhishekagni Ministries, which include the services held at: Sehion Retreat Centre, Abhishekagni Centre, Marian Renewal Centre, Sehion U.K., Abhishekagni U.K., Abhishekagni Sisters...etc,You will find it easy to track all spiritual events like, laity retreat, inner healing retreat, one-day retreat, stay-in retreat, residential retreat, one-day convention, five-day convention, youth retreat, priests' retreat, sisters' retreat and so on... which are led by Rev. Fr. Xavier Khan Vattayil, Rev. Fr. Binoy Karimaruthinkal, Rev. Fr. Soji Olickal, Rev. Fr. Saju Elanjiyil, Rev. Fr. Reni Pullukalayil, Rev. Fr. Samson Mannoor... and other reverend priests and sisters of Sehion and Abhishekagni, being held every week / month in various states in India and abroad;And you can plan to visit / take part in the services of Sehion Ministries and Abhishekagni Ministries. Welcome to this APP. Download and follow. Do avail opportunities that are provided by the Holy Providence. Be blessed...