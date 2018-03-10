Make elf out of your photo. ELF Booth gives you wide choice of elf photos and elf backgrounds.ELF Photo Booth is easy to use:1. Select one of the wide range of ELF Photos to make yourself an ELF. Choice of ELF's include Lady elf and manly elves.2. Chose your photo that you want to turn into elf photo by elfing yourself.3. Make sure your face is correctly to turn into elf. Elf myself lets you adjust face selection.4. Look at Elf myself output where you can proudly make yourself an elf. Using Edit feature of Elf booth, you can adjust face on elf.5. Save and share Elf photo with friends and family.Create best looking elf photo with elf myself.