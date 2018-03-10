Colorific - Coloring Book

By Dexati |

Download
Download
Coloring book for free including Coloring book for Animals, People Coloring book, Princess coloring book, More coloring book for adults.Colorific coloring books comes with following Features:1. Wide Range of Coloring Book Categories - Select Character coloring books from wide choice.2. Zoom - Zoom into coloring book to exactly select the area you want to select.3. Color Selection - Select colors of your choice with ability to set opacity while coloring your book.4. Brush Styles - Coloring book comes with wide range of Brushes to chose from. Color books can be colored in style.Initial version of Coloring books comes with Different color books:1. Animal Coloring Books - Animal coloring books including Bird coloring coloring books and Wild Animal Color books.2. Flower Coloring Books - Wide Range of flower color books. Flowers can be colored in style.3. Princess Coloring Books - Stylish princess coloring books including modern princess books.Princess Coloring books are entertaining.4. Famous People Coloring Books - Color famous people including famous politicians and Famous Places like Paris Coloring books, Taj Mahal Coloring Books and more.Show your creativity with Colorific.
LicenseFree
Version1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All