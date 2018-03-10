Our app Mia and color me coloring book for girl is a free coloring book for kids based on your favorite cartoons. Choose any princess and paint her right now!You can color different characters: Mia, Mo, Yuko, Queen Mayla and others!Shadowing for children with your favorite charactersOur Mia and color me coloring book for girl are absolutely free.Our Mia and color me coloring book for girl will contain more than 35 different pictures for coloring for girls with images of your favorite characters from Mia and Me.Just choose the color and trust your imagination!Coloring for children of any age.You can share your coloring with friends through facebook, instagramm, what's s app and others.Draw very simplyStimulates the development of children's creativityThe app is available for offline use!All your favorite princesses are collected in one app!Recommended for children aged 2 to 5 yearsMia and color me coloring book for girl can be used anywhere you want.Coloring games for girls Mia and color me coloring book for girl is a free application, and it does not require an Internet connection.How to play:- 1 - Select a category- 2 - Select the desired image- 3 - Touch the desired color- 4 - Start painting- 5 - Share your masterpiece with friends==> DISCLAIMER