The NEW, AMAZING, AND FUN SANTA TRACKER...* TRACK SANTA THROUGH THE HOLIDAY SEASON -- Uses new Santa-tracking technology to accurately tell you where Santa is located :)* GET COMPLETE ACCESS TO THE SANTA TRAINING SIMULATOR -- Get COMPLETE access to the Santa Training Simulator and practice delivering gifts for the big night. Be prepared because you just might be asked by Santa to deliver the gifts alongside him :)* LISTEN TO AMAZING HOLIDAY MUSIC -- Listen to fun holiday classics as you play the app. Guaranteed to put you into the holiday spirit :)* UNLOCK FUN GIFTS AS YOU HELP OUT SANTA -- Train in the Santa Sleigh Simulator AND deliver gifts ALL OVER THE WORLD on the Big Night to unlock FREE gifts :)Happy Holidays :)Holiday music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)