for you who will celebrate Christmas certainly have prepared everything to be able to spend time together with beloved family, friends and friends. Christmas moments can be a place to gather with relatives and friends far away that rarely can be found. And besides delicious food and dishes to keep you company, Christmas decorations and gifts should be well prepared so you can welcome Christmas to the fullest.No need to spend a lot of money to buy gifts and Christmas decorations in expensive stores. With your own hands and creativity, you can make things that are around you an antiques and should be a beautiful Christmas decoration. To be sure, you do not need to spend a lot of money to get DIY Christmas decorations that can be done in less than 1 hour.When talking to Christmas, certainly can not be separated from the Christmas tree and all the ornaments. In fact, not infrequently this Christmas ornament makes us have trouble preparing it.Actually christmas decoration not only have to buy in the mall with a sizable price drain pocket. You can be creative by using used goods as the base material to make a variety of Christmas ornaments. The process of making this Christmas decoration can also make your Christmas more warm, because it is done together with the family.Making a variety of christmas decorations using used items is very easy and simple. Just need a little creativity in processing the used goods. You can also lightly juggle old junk bottles into a classy decoration for display in the house. All you need is a used junk bottle, laminated photo, glycerin, glitter powder, waterproof glue, and a little decoration.Pingin have a Christmas tree decoration that is not market and other than others? Here's the answer! You even just need glue, scissors, scrap CDs, glass balls for Christmas trees, and gold or glitter cloths. Only with these simple tools can you bring luxury in your home.The first step you can do is to cut your used CD cassette in just about any shape. Then glue the CD cassette tape with a random pattern like a mosaic. After all the body of the ball is closed, put a gold or glitter cloth into it. Voila! Simple decorations that seem luxurious you can hang on your tree limb!